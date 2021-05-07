Lagos begins distribution of 1m ICT devices to students

The Lagos State government yesterday said that it was planning to give 1 million ICT devices to students in the state to enable them favourably compete with their counterparts in other parts of the world. The state government said it had distributed 33,000 of such devices to students in public schools across the state. Speaking at the 2021 STEAM UP Lagos convention, Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning in the state, Mr Sam Egube, said La-gos would continue to prioritise technological development and innovations in its budget.

He said the government had to increase its budget for human capital development by 33 per cent, adding that 15,000 devices were deployed to teachers to increase their capacity and en-able them to train the pupils. He added that the state would have to embark on several partnerships to enable it to achieve the target, adding that Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu remained committed to driving Lagos economy with tech-savvy young lads.

