News

Lagos begins distribution of 1m ICT devices to students

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

The Lagos State government yesterday said that it was planning to give 1 million ICT devices to students in the state to enable them favourably compete with their counterparts in other parts of the world. The state government said it had distributed 33,000 of such devices to students in public schools across the state. Speaking at the 2021 STEAM UP Lagos convention, Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning in the state, Mr Sam Egube, said La-gos would continue to prioritise technological development and innovations in its budget.

He said the government had to increase its budget for human capital development by 33 per cent, adding that 15,000 devices were deployed to teachers to increase their capacity and en-able them to train the pupils. He added that the state would have to embark on several partnerships to enable it to achieve the target, adding that Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu remained committed to driving Lagos economy with tech-savvy young lads.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Court of Appeal dismisses suit challenging Yayaha Bello’s election

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

The Court of Appeal, Abuja Division yesterday dismissed the appeal brought before it by one Michael Elokun and two others challenging the election of Yahaya Bello as the Governor of Kogi State. In a unanimous judgment by a three-member panel of the court, presided over by Justice Steven Adah, the appellate court agreed with the […]
News Top Stories

Reps query Power Ministry over N7bn extra-budgetary spending

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Abuja

The House of Representatives has alleged that the Federal Ministry of Power was involved in an extra budgetary spending to the tune of N7 billion. The House also queried the alleged deposit N2 billion in Aso Savings and Loans Plc. by the ministry in 2013 without any record provided to the office of the Auditor […]
News

18 killed in ‘bloodiest day’ of Myanmar coup protests

Posted on Author Reporter

  Security forces in Myanmar fired on protesters Sunday, killing at least 18 people and leaving more than 30 others injured on the deadliest day of demonstrations since the February 1 military coup, according to the United Nations Human Rights Office. “Throughout the day, in several locations throughout the country, police and military forces have confronted peaceful […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica