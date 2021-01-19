Metro & Crime

Lagos begins evaluation of MDAs' performances for effective performance

…sets 2021 targets for workers

As part of the strategies to ensure effective implementation of Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo Olu’s six-Pillar Development Agenda (T.H.E.M.E.S), Lagos State Resilience Office (LASRO) has begun evaluation of performances of various Ministries, Departments and agencies (MDAs).
The government also set a target for the workers in various MDAs, saying that the greater Lagos agenda is a must acomplished agenda for every workforce but in the state employ
Speaking at the Implementation Evaluation Workshop organised by LASRO, the Chief Resilience Officer, Mr Gbolahan Oki, said Governor Sanwo-Olu is at the peak of implementing THEMES, it is important to periodically evaluate the implementation of government initiatives by MDAs so as to assess how far the state government has performed in bringing democracy-dividends to the door steps of the common man.
Oki said the workshop would serve as the feedback mechanism from the public on government urban renewal and infrastructure development projects, describing the workshop bas symbolic.
He said: “The Workshop will enable MDAs to know their areas of strengths and weaknesses in the implementation of their LRS initiatives, thereby, preparing them to re-strategize and double their efforts in the implementation of their core LRS mandates towards helping the state government to attain greater heights in its urban renewal and infrastructure development projects.”
According to him, since the workforce in the public service drives government initiatives and policies in their respective MDAs towards achieving sustainable development and infrastructure growth, the importance of training and hosting a workshop like this cannot be over emphasized.

