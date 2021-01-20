Lagos begins MDAs’ evaluation performance for effective performance

As part of the strategies to ensure effective implementation of Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo Olu’s 6- Pillar Development Agenda, T.H.E.M.E.S, Lagos State Resilience Office (LASRO) has begun evaluation of performance of various Ministries, Departments and agencies.

The government also set a target for the workers in various MDAs, saying that the greater Lagos agenda was a must accomplished agenda for every workforce in the state. Speaking at the Implementation Evaluation Workshop organised by the Lagos State Resilience Office (LASRO), Chief Resilience Officer, Mr. Gbolahan Oki, said Governor Sanwo-Olu was at the peak of implementing its 6- Pillar Development Agenda– THEMES, saying it was important to periodically evaluate the implementation of government initiatives by MDAs so as to assess how far the state had performed in bringing democracy dividends to the doorsteps of the common man. He said: “The workshop will enable MDAs to know their areas of strengths and weaknesses in the implementation of their LRS initiatives, thereby, preparing them to re-strategize and double their efforts in the implementation of their core LRS mandates towards helping the State Government to attain greater heights.”

