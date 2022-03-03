Lagos begins new Resident ID Card

The Lagos State government yesterday said it has commenced an awareness campaign on the new Lagos Resident ID Card at different divisions of the state. Speaking during an awareness campaign in Epe and Ikorodu, the General Manager, Ibilola Kasunmu, said the sensitisation was aimed at educating and sen sitising residents on what the LAG ID is about, why it is important and how they could key into the initiative and be a part of the plan. She described it as a smart card with multiple security features and applications, urging residents in the divisions to kick off their registration by visiting the LASRRA website www.lagosresidents.gov.ng then proceed to any LASRRA Registration Centre nearest to them for biometrics capturing to complete the process for the new LAG ID Card.

Kasunmu said: “The ID Card comes with a lot of benefits for residents. It will serve as a means of personal security and identity verification at points of accessing various government services and make access to healthcare services a lot easier for residents. Among other benefits, having the card will also grant you access to loan applications, enable seamless payment for transportation on all Lagos State transport services like BRT and LagFerry and can also be used for cash withdrawals from ATMs.” She was quick to mention that those who registered before 2018 will need to update their information to get the new ID Card.

In his goodwill message, Alara of Ilara Epe, Oba Omofolarin Ogunsanwo, who was represented by an official, appreciated the state government for reaching out to people at the grassroots on the benefits of the new ID card. He said the monarch, being a representative of the government at this level, is in full support of the initiative and will keep informing citizens in the area to register for the card.

