Lagos begins recruitment of 760 health workers including 400 doctors 

Appolonia Adeyemi

As part of strategies to address the shortage of health workers in the state, the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu said he has given approval for the Health Service Commission to employ over 760 health workers of which at least 400 will be doctors.
Sanwo-Olu made this plan known when he intervened in the three-day warning strike, which was declared by Lagos  doctors under the auspices of Medical Guild.
The Medical Guild is the association of medical doctors under Lagos State employment and an affiliate of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA).
The governor reveald that the employment process that would pave the way for new doctors to come into the state health system, was ongoing and that  the first batch of recruitment would be concluded soon.
According to him, the state government has had to adjust the recruitment procedure due to the coronavirus pandemic.
It will be recalled that the Medical Guild in the past years, has been at loggerheads with successive governments in the state over acute shortage of doctors and the non-replacement of exiting doctors.
Medical Guild claimed that the shortage has overstretched doctors in service resulting in over work, stress and other health challenges.
Daily, doctors resign from Lagos facilities to take appointment in federal health facilities, which pay higher remunerations or travel out to advance economy countries for better wages.
Sanwo-Olu said: “We have given approval for recruitment of 760 health workers of which 400 are doctors alone. Even the capacity to identify the 400 doctors is also a challenge and that process has started.
“It is only the health workers and teachers that have that standing rule to replace upon retirement. I have given approval and the process has started with the Health Service Commission.”

