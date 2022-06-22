Lagos begins Smart Housing policy

The Lagos State Government has urged the contractors handling the various housing projects to embrace the right technology that will reduce energy usage by future homeowners. The Commissioner for Housing, Moruf Akinderu- Fatai, made the call during an unscheduled inspection visit to the Joint Ventures schemes at Abraham Adesanya Housing Estate in Ajah Eti-Osa Local Government Area. Akinderu-Fatai said: “It is time to invest in the right building technology that can make homes more energy efficient by minimising electricity and water usage so that overall utility bills can be reduced.” He further said efforts should be made to design and construct homes that will help minimise the negative impact of excessive carbonization on the environment.
Ethnic, tribal clashes, threat to African unity, stability, says Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari has said that ethnic and tribal clashes are threats to African unity and stability, urging the people to manage their diversities with tolerance and understanding. The President said this on the heels of the ethnic clashes in the South Eastern Region of Salamat, Chad which claimed several lives.
Kalu hails Anglican Archbishop, Ndukuba, at 60
Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has described the Archbishop, Metropolitan and Primate, Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), The Most Rev. Henry Ndukuba, as a dedicated spiritual leader and selfless statesman.
Makinde, Obi, Onyema, others for Dominican Varsity's fundraising
Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde; former governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi and Mr. Leo Stan Eke, are among other eminent Nigerians to raise funds for the development of Dominican University (DU), Ibadan. The virtual fundraising of the private university, billed to hold on Saturday, May 22, according to the university, was for the
