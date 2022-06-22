Lagos begins Smart Housing policy

The Lagos State Government has urged the contractors handling the various housing projects to embrace the right technology that will reduce energy usage by future homeowners. The Commissioner for Housing, Moruf Akinderu- Fatai, made the call during an unscheduled inspection visit to the Joint Ventures schemes at Abraham Adesanya Housing Estate in Ajah Eti-Osa Local Government Area. Akinderu-Fatai said: “It is time to invest in the right building technology that can make homes more energy efficient by minimising electricity and water usage so that overall utility bills can be reduced.” He further said efforts should be made to design and construct homes that will help minimise the negative impact of excessive carbonization on the environment.

