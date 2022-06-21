Lagos begins Smart Housing policy

The Lagos State Government has urged the contractors handling various ongoing housing projects in the state to embrace the right technology that will reduce energy usage by future home owners.

The state’s Commissioner for Housing, Hon Moruf Akinderu – Fatai disclosed this during an unscheduled inspection visit to the Joint Ventures schemes at Abraham Adesanya Housing Estate in Ajah Eti-Osa Local Government Area of the state.

Akinderu-Fatai said: “It is time to invest in the right building technology that can make homes more energy efficient by minimizing electricity and water usage so that overall utility bills can be reduced.”

He further said efforts should be made to design and construct homes that will help minimize the negative impact of excessive carbonization on the environment.

Akinderu-Fatai also disclosed that future housing schemes to be embarked upon by the state government will be based on designs that retain the elements of the natural environment like trees and faunas.

He added: “The Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration is looking beyond the provision of adequate shelter towards creating sustainable and habitable environment for both the present and future generations. Hence, future state owned housing schemes will be more environmental friendly.”

On the reason for his visit to the schemes, the commissioner said, he chose an unscheduled visit to the sites, to enable him see things exactly the way they are.

