Lagos begins ‘trash for cash’ policy, seeks proper waste disposal

The Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA), yesterday said it had commenced ‘cash for trash’ initiative in order to reduce all forms of pollution in the state and encourage the waste to wealth initiatives to rescue the environment from negative impacts of climate change.

New Telegraph gathered that the cash for trash initiative was to discourage disposal of plastics in the drains, water channels and to prevent the waste from being used to package foods and water.

The agency which also called for proper plastic waste disposal, rewarded some residents with cash in exchange for recycliable waste/ single use plastics. Speaking during a sensitization walk organized in collaboration with the Cleaning Practitioners Association of Nigeria CPAN) to commemorate the 2021 World Environment Day (WED), the General Manager of LASEPA, Dr Dolapo Fasawe, called for collective action against indiscriminate disposal of plastics and all other recycliable wastes in the drainages, oceans and other water channels so as to prevent drinking polluted water and eating poisoned sea foods.

Fasawe stressed the need to educate the people on the consequences of indiscriminate disposal of plastics, its effects on the environment, benefits of recycling and clean environmental practices to good quality of life.

She urged the residents to ensure the state is rid of plastic pollution by applying self-regulation and self enforcement, saying that government cannot be everywhere to monitor and supervise our activities.

She said: “The Waste to wealth is a sustainable international initiative, rec ognised worldwide with the objective of generating less waste, encouraging reusable materials as well as promoting recycling and conversion of waste to new products which translates into income generation and job opportunities for our people

Like this: Like Loading...