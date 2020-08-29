News

Lagos Biobank handles over 5,000 private testing requests

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

Lagos Biobank, a digital platform developed by the Lagos State Government to meet the increasing demand for Covid-19 testing following the decentralisation of testing in the state, has handled more than 5,000 requests from individuals since inception.

Supported by Sterling Bank Plc, the Lagos Biobank platform was launched by the state government to ensure equitable access, accelerated testing and improved case management for all in the state in a bid to harmonise data from public and private testing centres in the state while also regulating the billing of patients paying for their tests.

Speaking on the initiative, the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, said: “It is important to iterate that the Lagos State Government, through the Lagos Biobank, still makes prompt and reliable COVID-19 tests accessible to residents at no cost for the public health emergency response.” Also speaking, Mr. Obinna Ukachukwu, Divisional Head, Health and Education Sectors with Sterling Bank, said: “We are delighted to support the Lagos State Government to deliver the Lagos Biobank platform which is accelerating COVID-19 testing for Lagos residents, and relieving the burden on the public health infrastructure in the state.

“This initiative, which expands the COVID-19 response capacity in Nigeria’s most populous state, has improved testing capacity, identification of active infections, case management and contact tracing. “Lagos has proven that Covid-19 testing can be decentralised with support from private sector partners using standardised methods for sample collection and accelerated diagnosis.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Guber polls: Signals from Edo damning, dangerous –INEC chair

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu, yesterday, said that the signals emanating from Edo State over the September 19 elections were not good enough. He said that although the commission and its staff were set to conduct a credible, transparent, free, fair transparent and acceptable governorship election in the […]
News

Heavy smoking raises severe health risks

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi 

Researchers from Australia and the United Kingdom (UK) said each cigarette smoked a day by heavier smokers could increase the risk of contracting some diseases by more than 30 per cent. The results of their study is published in the journal ‘EClinicalMedicine’.   The research led by the Australian Centre for Precision Health based at […]
News

How 3 year-old Zeenat Adebayo becoming brand influencer

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Zeenat Adebayo won’t be four until October, and that pitches her between being a toddler and an infant but her profile smacks of something unusual already. Apart from being dubbed as an entrepreneur on her Instagram page, she has well over three hundred thousand followers. Her page named @zeena_zara has the trapping of a budding […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: