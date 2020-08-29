Lagos Biobank handles over 5,000 private testing requests

Lagos Biobank, a digital platform developed by the Lagos State Government to meet the increasing demand for Covid-19 testing following the decentralisation of testing in the state, has handled more than 5,000 requests from individuals since inception.

Supported by Sterling Bank Plc, the Lagos Biobank platform was launched by the state government to ensure equitable access, accelerated testing and improved case management for all in the state in a bid to harmonise data from public and private testing centres in the state while also regulating the billing of patients paying for their tests.

Speaking on the initiative, the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, said: “It is important to iterate that the Lagos State Government, through the Lagos Biobank, still makes prompt and reliable COVID-19 tests accessible to residents at no cost for the public health emergency response.” Also speaking, Mr. Obinna Ukachukwu, Divisional Head, Health and Education Sectors with Sterling Bank, said: “We are delighted to support the Lagos State Government to deliver the Lagos Biobank platform which is accelerating COVID-19 testing for Lagos residents, and relieving the burden on the public health infrastructure in the state.

“This initiative, which expands the COVID-19 response capacity in Nigeria’s most populous state, has improved testing capacity, identification of active infections, case management and contact tracing. “Lagos has proven that Covid-19 testing can be decentralised with support from private sector partners using standardised methods for sample collection and accelerated diagnosis.

