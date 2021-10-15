Business

Lagos Blue line: CBN expresses satisfaction with work

Posted on

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has expressed satisfaction with the pace of work on the Blue Rail Line project being constructed by the Lagos State government, through the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) and financed under the apex bank’s Real Sector Support Facility (RSSF) – Differentiated Cash Reserve Require-ment (DCRR) intervention facility.

The Director, Development Finance Department at CBN, Mr. Yusuf Philip Yila, who disclosed this to journalists during an inspection tour of the project in Lagos, yesterday, stated that the progress he saw matches the amount so far disbursed for it. According to him, “CBN is here to monitor and evaluate progress on the Blue Line project, which is being carried out by the Lagos State government .The CBN, through some banks, has provided funding under its DCRR intervention to ensure that Lagos State has the right funding for this project.

“I’m quite impressed with what I see on ground. LAMATA has taken us round; you can see the solid structure that is being put in place in Marina. Remember that disbursements of funds are being done in tranches. Another tranche is due, and as the central bank, we felt that it is important we come and see what is on ground. The quality of work is quite impressive. “But for me, most importantly are the jobs that I see. I see people working; young Nigerians working, either welding fabricating. There are over 500 jobs on site here. For me, that is a very good take away. I’m pleased with the progress I see on site.”

