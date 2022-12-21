Lagos Blue Line Mass Transit Rail now operational

The Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) has announced that the infrastructure for the first phase (Marina to Mile 2) of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LMRT) Blue Line Rail is now ready. The Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, had promised that the Blue Line Rail infrastructure will be ready this week. “We are not just making promises; people are beginning to see for themselves that all the milestones and the difficult tasks we are meant to achieve to ensure the operation of the Blue Line are being achieved. I am restating here that we will formally complete this Blue Line before December 31, 2022.”

That promise is now fulfilled. A release signed by the Consultant, Corporate Communication of LAMATA, Mr. Kolawole Ojelabi, said the completion of the infrastructure was in fulfilment of the promise made by the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, that the project would be completed in the last quarter of 2022, ahead of the commencement of passenger operations slated for the first quarter of 2023.

He explained that the LRMT Blue Line was one of the six rail lines and monorail prescribed for Lagos in the state’s Strategic Transport Master Plan (STMP). According to him, the LRMT Blue Line is a 27-kilometre rail system from Marina to Okokomaiko. Construction has been divided into phases for ease of implementation and is expected to move more than 500,000 passengers when the entire line is completed. In his words: “Governor Sanwo-Olu had, while campaigning for the office of governor, promised to complete the infrastructure for the first phase of the LRMT Blue Line and bring it to passenger operation”.

“The first phase is a 13-kilometre stretch from Marina to Mile 2 and has five stations at Mile 2, Suru-Alaba, Orile Iganmu, National Theatre and Marina. It is expected to move about 200,000 passengers daily.” Ojelabi pointed out that the rail system would be powered by electricity from an independent power plant to be purposely built for its operations. Similarly, the Managing Director of LAMATA, Engr. Mrs Abimbola Akinajo, averred that the completion of the infrastructure for the first phase of the LRMT Blue Line is a testimonial of the importance of public transportation to Governor Sanwo-Olu’s THEMES agenda. The contractor – China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) – would now allow mass transit trains to run on the tracks as planned, after test running it. Reports from the office of the Chief Press secretary to Governor Sanwo-Olu revealed that the governor had commended the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) and the contractor who met the December deadline for the Blue Line project’s completion.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...