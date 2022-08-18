News

Lagos blue rail line nears completion as engineers launch final track beam

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The race to the completion of the 27-kilometre Lagos Blue Line Rail Mass Transit has begun, with the launch of the last track beam (Tbeam) of the rail track on Wednesday. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu witnessed the historic moment and personally flagged off the engineering procedure held at the site of the iconic Marina station of the rail project. With the laying of the final T-Beam, all difficult civil works standing in the way of the Lagos Blue Rail Line, which started in 2012, have been overcome.

The contractor – China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) – will now go ahead to set the rail tracks along the alignment and move the project to completion. Sanwo-Olu, again, committed the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) and the contractor to the December deadline for the Blue Line project’s completion.

 

Our Reporters

