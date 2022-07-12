Metro & Crime

Lagos Boat Accident: Sanwo-Olu orders investigation

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

Worried by the spate of boat accidents on the state waterways, the Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has ordered a probe into the July 8, Mile 2-Ibeshe boat accident which claimed the lives of 17 passengers.

In a statement signed by the state’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, Governor Sanwo-Olu expressed deep sadness over the incident and commiserated with the families who lost their loved ones.

 

He said that the police are probing what went wrong and treating the sad incident as criminal, adding that the boat, which is said to be unlicensed, obviously broke the waterways rules of “no night travel” and no overloading.

 

Besides, not all of the passengers wore life jackets and the boat did not take off from a governmentapproved jetty. “The Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA), Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) and others are assisting the investigators.

 

Anybody who is found to have contributed in any way to this tragedy will surely face the law to ensure that we do not have any such incidents in future.

“The waterways rules and regulations are clear; they must be respected in accordance with the greatest value that the Sanwo- Olu administration places on human life.

 

Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families. May the Almighty strengthen them in this difficult time,” he said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Dad defiles 13-year-old daughter in Ogun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

Police in Ogun State have arrested a 45-year-old man, Akanji Oluwaseyi, for allegedly defiling his 13-yearold daughter (name withheld). The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta yesterday, said Oluwaseyi’s arrest followed a complaint from the victim. The victim, an apprentice in a tailoring shop, reported […]
Metro & Crime

Woman murders two children over second wife

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir KANO

A 26-year-old housewife, Hauwa’u Habibu, has reportedly murdered her two children because of a quarrel with her husband. The incident occurred at Diso Quarters in the Gwale Local Government Area of Kano State. The victims are identified as sixyear- old Irfan Ibrahim and his sister, Zuhura Ibrahim, aged three years.   Hauwa also reportedly injured […]
Metro & Crime

Four police officers nabbed for allege extortion in Kogi

Posted on Author Muhammad Bashir, Lokoja

Four police officers have been arrested by the Kogi State Police Command, after a viral video showing them extorting unexpected travellers. The officers, ASP Isah Barnabas, Inspector Ifediegwu Godwin, Sgt Emmanuel Ochima and CPL Umameh Mathias, physically assaulted one of the travellers. The Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), attached to Adogo Division in Ajaokuta Local […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica