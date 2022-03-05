News

Lagos boosts Employment Fund with N10bn in 3 years

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has said that his administration has spent over N10 billion on the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) to boost employment in the state in the last three years. Speaking during the Lagos Employment Summit, with the theme: ”Sustainable Job Creation Strategies: Collective Action and Prosperity for All,” Sanwo- Olu also announced a 100 per cent increment in capital subvention to Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) – an independently run agency established to provide financial support to business owners and entrepreneur. The governor said the state had committed such an amount to ensure more people got access to the fund and to have a 6.7 per cent drop in the unemployment rate.

The governor said ”We want to see about a 6.7 per cent drop in unemployment rate. We also want to make Lagos the most impressive job creation centre nationwide. We will try and double whatever it is that we are looking at so we want to challenge you with a lot more. We believe you have the capacity because you have demonstrated this in the last four years and given the opportunity, you can double these numbers.

”It is only by scaling those numbers that we can reduce the percentage of unemployment that we are seeing. We will give you the grants that you need, we will give you the funding that you need to ensure that you can double it up, you can create the eco-space and the ability for you to be able to touch a lot more people quicker, faster and deeper,’ he said.

 

Our Reporters

