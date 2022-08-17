News

Lagos boosts residents’ access to health with Apps

The Lagos State Government has assured residents that it will continue to make efforts via technology to promote seamless health services and easier access to quality healthcare. Speaking during the launch of ILERA EKO Mobile Customer App, EkoTeleMed App, USSD code and voucher gateway, the State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, also reiterated the state government’s commitment to give residents of the state, improved access to quality healthcare. The Commissioner, who commended the General Manager, LASHMA, Dr. Emmanuella Zamba, and her team for their various innovations in making health insurance widely accepted in the state, urged Lagos residents to embrace ILERA EKO. Prof. Abayomi said: “It is better to have health insurance in one’s pocket, as you never know when you may need it.

When you are sick and you use your health insurance, you will find out that you would be grateful that you have ILERA EKO health insurance. Health is expensive, whether in private hospitals or public hospitals and the bill of modern medicine is extremely expensive.” The Commissioner commended Governor Sanwo-Olu for transforming the medical and health infrastructure for the citizens to be able to trust the health system.

“One of the major things we are doing as a government is to provide an environment that is conducive for health professionals to practice and be happy in the job that they are doing,” he said. LASHMA Board Member, Barr. Ayo Adebusoye, in his welcome address, said that ILERA EKO mobile customer Apps, USSD and EKOTELEMED, would increase the uptake of health insurance in Lagos State remarkably and ensure customers have easy access and exploration of services from the comfort of their homes.

He noted that the Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA), as the supervising agency for ILERA EKO has been at the forefront of enrolling residents through the deployment of multiple channels across all local government areas (LGAs) and local council development areas (LCDAs). Adebusoye added that the need to deploy and accelerate seamless means of registration and enrolment with technology enabled platform has become imperative. He noted that the technology platform would also provide Lagos residents the ease of uptake of health insurance which will provide seamless access and a gateway for residents to fulfill the mandatory enrolment demand of the new National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA). In her remarks, Dr. Emmanuella Zamba, said that the newly launched ILERA EKO customer app and EKOTELEMED app, would help users to have a better customer experience without having to come to LASHMA offices, as they would be able to use self-services from the comfort of their homes.

 

