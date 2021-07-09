Sports

Lagos boxing boss set to equip Teslim Balogun Stadium gym

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan Comment(0)

The boxing gym at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos will soon be equipped with modern facilities, according to the Chief coach of Lagos State Boxing Association, Joe Mensah. Mensah, a former national coach, told our correspondent that the Chairman of the boxing association in the state, Jenkins Alumona, has secured the approval of the management of the stadium to equip the gym at the facilities for the benefit of boxers in the state. Mensah said this is part of the reform the new LABA boss has initiated since he took over some months ago. “The new boxing boss has promised to provide a gym that we will all be proud of. He is going to equip the gym at the Teslim Balogun Stadium; he has spoken to those in charge of the facilities a n d they have given him the approval to g o ahead with the project.

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

