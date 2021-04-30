Lagos breaks silence on Baba Ijesha’s defilement allegations

…Says thespian risks life imprisonment

The Lagos State government has finally broke its silence over child defilement allegations levelled against the popular Nollywood actor, Baba Ijesha.

The government said that its Domestic and Sexual Violence team was actively following the case, saying that the actor risks 14-year jail term, if found guilty.

In a statement signed by the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Response team, the government agency saddled with the responsibility of handling rape and child defilement cases, it has established direct contact with the complainant for necessary evidences.

The statement reads in part: “This is to inform members of the public that the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Team is actively following up on the Baba Ijesha’s case, we are also in direct contact with the complainant with a view to providing the necessary support.

“We confirm that the duplicate case file has been forwarded to the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice. For avoidance of doubt, the following allegations are being considered:

“(1) Sexual Assault by Penetration- S 261 of the Criminal law of Lagos State, 2015 punishable by Life imprisonment

(2) Attempted Sexual Assault by Penetration-S262 of the Criminal law, punishable by 14 years imprisonment

(3) Sexual Assault-S263 of the Criminal Law, punishable by 3 years imprisonment (4) Indecent treatment of a child- S135 of the Criminal Law punishable by 7 years imprisonment”.

The government expressed optimism and confidence in the nation’s criminal justice system, as well as social support structure.

