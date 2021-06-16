Lagos bubbles as athletes arrive for national trials

The commercial capital of the country, Lagos has begin to bubble as the country’s top athletes storm the city for the National Trials ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The 2021 National Championships and Invitational Relays will hold between Wednesday June 16 and Monday June 21, 2021 at the Yaba College of Technology Sports ground in Yaba, Lagos, New Telegraph can report that more than 15 foreign based athletes are already in Lagos in preparation for the Trials.

Apart from the foreign-based athletes, the home-based are also expected to be in Lagos as Nigeria continue the preparation for the Games.

The newly elected board of the Athletic Federation of Nigeria, earlier inaugurated in Abuja on Tuesday is expected to oversee the trials as Nigeria continue to look forward to more athletes securing the qualifications in their various events.

Also, investigation by our correspondent revealed that two athletes, who already qualified for the Games would be missing during the trials as they continue to work on their papers in their base, although they would be making the trip to Tokyo despite not coming for the trials

