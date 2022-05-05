Metro & Crime

Lagos Building Collapse: Adekunle not yet mobilised for NYSC – Coordinator

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju Comment(0)

The management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), has said that one of the victims of the collapsed building at Ebute Metta area of Lagos, Adekemi Zainab Adekunle said to be a serving corps member, was yet to be mobilised for the scheme. NYSC in a statement issued yesterday by State Coordinator, NYSC Lagos, Mrs. Yetunde Baderinwa, said “from our findings, and according to the deceased’s elder sister, the late Adekemi Zainab Adekunle, a graduate of History from Tai Solrarin University of Education, Ijagun, Ijebu-Ode in Ogun State was yet to be mobilised into the National Youth Service Corps, as at the time of the incident.”

The statement, titled: “Re: Collapsed Building at Ibadan Street, Ebute Metta Area of Lagos,” said: “The attention of the management of National Youth Service Corps has been drawn to a misleading online information that says one of the victims of the collapsed building at Ebute Metta Area of Lagos, Adekemi Zainab Adekunle, was a serving corps member.

“She was in the process of getting her certificate from her institution of graduation before the unfortunate incident happened.” According to the statement, it was also discovered that the deceased was with her parent on a visit by the time the building collapsed. Mrs. Baderinwa added: “While the scheme condoles with and shares in the pain of the bereaved families, it also prays that God should repose the souls of the departed. “Furthermore, the management of National Youth Service Corps enjoins all pressmen, especially online reporters to be objective in their reportage, verify claims and uphold the ethics of professional journalism in their news coverage to avoid sensational journalism that can mislead the general public.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Odumosu visits family of girl killed by police

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu has visited the family of the 18 year-old girl, Monsurat Ojuade who was allegedly shot dead by a policeman from the State Criminal Investigation Department, at Ijeshatedo area of the state.   New Telegraph had reported that Policemen went to the community to raid some hoodlums on Friday […]
Metro & Crime

Tambuwal to APC govs: Consult PDP for developmental initiatives

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe, Uyo

…commissions 2 new planes in A’Ibom The Chairman of PDP Governors’ Forum and Governor of  Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal has challenged APC governors in Nigeria to freely consult their PDP counterparts on how best to develop their states. Tambuwal made the offer in Uyo on Sunday at the reception of two new 160-seater A220, 300 series […]
Metro & Crime

Flash Pools Founder, Senator Patrick Osakwe, 73, Dies in London

Posted on Author Reporter

  Senator Patrick Osakwe, who represented Delta North Senatorial District of Delta State from 1999 to 2011 has been reported dead. He was also founder of the popular Flash Pools Ltd, a firm that created employment for hundreds of  thousands of persons in the old Bendel State, now Edo and Delta states. A Senior Special […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica