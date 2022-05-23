Metro & Crime

Lagos Building Collapse: Death toll rises to 4, 5 survivors

Posted on

…as LASEMA decries building law violation

 

The Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Femi Oke- Osanyintolu yesterday raised the alarm over the level of building law violation in the state, saying most building collapse incidents are avoidable, if the planners, developers and owners comply with the laws.

 

This is even as the death toll at the No 4 Alayaki Lane, off Freeman street, Lagos Island, where a four-floor building under construction collapsed has risen to 4 with 5 survivors recorded in the  unfortunate incident.

 

Speaking during his visit to the site of the building collapse, Dr Osanyintolu appealed to owners of buildings and developers to stop contravening building regulations to halt avoidable loss of lives associated with collapsed buildings.

 

Oke-Osanyintolu who said owners of the collapsed building took to working at night and weekends to circumvent the stop work order by the Building Control Agency, appealed to Lagosians that when of  ever a building is marked as defective, concerned persons should work with the relevant government agencies to find solution rather than cutting corners.

 

Dr Oke-Osanyintolu, therefore warned the owner of the next building to the one that collapsed to immediately stop further as they had criminally painted over the stop work order on the edifice. Earlier, the General Manager of the State Building Control Agency, Mr Gbolahan Oki, had engaged members of the community on the need to seek proper approval from the relevant agencies before embarking on any construction or rehabilitation of buildings, he also appealed to the people to stop harassing government officials during enforcement of the relevant building regu-lations.

 

Four adult male died when the four-flour building collapsed amidst torrential rain on Saturday, and five persons were rescued by the combined  team of emergency responders with support from members of the community, while the remains of the self-collapsed structure were pulled down.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

