Lagos Business School unveils new leadership programme

The Lagos Business School Public Sector Initiative has launched its new executive programme intended to drive the advancement of senior public service officers who need to broaden and deepen their capability if they are to lead effectively in a dynamic world. In providing public sector leaders with both global and locally adaptive frameworks, tools, and techniques, critical to influencing the formula-tion, design and delivery of effective public policies, the programme will help equip existing toptier public sector leaders and develop a sustainable pipeline, improve leadership, policy formulation and implementation, and create platforms to foster understanding and networking between the public, non-governmental and private sector.

According to the Academic Director of the programme and Director of the LBS Public Sector Initiative, Dr Franklin Ngwu, the programme “will focus on key leadership competencies such as the ability to create vision and strategy, to mobilise people, uphold integrity and respect; collaborate with partners and stakeholders; build cultures of excellence, effectiveness, achieve results and promote innovation and guide change.

Senior public leaders who serve as accountable officers in a ministry, agency or as appointed heads of statutory government agencies and parastatals (ministers, permanent secretaries, chief executives, director general, executive secretaries, or equivalent), or are likely to move into such a position within the next two years are invited to attend.”

