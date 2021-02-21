Lagos businessman, Lekan Oyegbade, celebrates birthday

Pure bliss and pulsating thrills must have coursed through successful Lagos based business man, Lekan Oyegbade, as he’s privileged to record yet another birthday anniversary on Wednesday, February 17.

In a season that has seen both younger and older people fall to the fatal fang of Covid-19 and insecurity, being alive and active, no doubt is enough reason to be joyous and roll out drums for celebration.

Unfortunately, it is not a time for such grand party that would have made the special day so louder.

There is, however, reason to celebrate the devout family man, entrepreneur and lover of God for what he stands for and his exemplary gesture towards humanity.

It is worthy of mentioning that dark skinned and handsome Oyegbade, graduate of University of Jos, is a role model in his own right.

His decent way of life and disposition to humanity sure gives glory to God. Growing up under the tutelage of a father who had pastoral calling, his feet was placed in the way of God and he interestingly, up till date, one can’t encounter amiable Oyegbade without noticing traits of being Godly in him.

As it is established that a man is known by the traits he exhibits, Oyegbade exudes fairness, humility, hard work, discipline, as he also significantly contributes to humanity by caring for those who are in need.

