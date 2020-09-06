Lagos by–election: APC ‘ll be victorious –Party Chieftain

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Chief of Staff to Abia State Government, Hon. Mascot Kalu has urged the electorate to vote en-masse for the APC candidates for Lagos East Senatorial District and Kosofe 2 state constituency, Mr Tokunbo Abiru and Hon. Obafemi Saheed respectively in the October 31, 2020 byelections.

According the politician, who was also the Secretary of the APC Primary Election Committee for Lagos State by-elections (Lagos East Senatorial District and Kosofe 2 State Constituency), the landmark accomplishments of the APC-led government in the state are worthy of commendation.

Speaking with a cross-section of journalists, after the primary election in Lagos, Kalu commended former governor Bola Tinubu for laying the foundation of modern Lagos , adding that successive administrations in Lagos State, have consolidated on the landmark achievements of the APC National Leader.

He said: “The primary election for Lagos East Senatorial District and Kosofe 2 State Constituency, was held on Thursday, with the emergence of Mr. Tokunbo Abiru and Hon. Obafemi Saheed as the APC candidates for Lagos East Senatorial District and Kosofe 2 State Constituency respectively for the by-elections scheduled for the October 31, 2020.

“The APC candidates are popular beyond the party fold. “They have carved a niche for themselves in various capacities. “There is no doubt, with the feat Lagos state has achieved over the years, from the days of the Alliance for Democracy (AD), then Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) and now the APC, Lagosians, will continue to support the progressives. “His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu had many years back, laid a solid foundation for the progressives to sustain. “As the architect of modern Lagos, the APC National Leader, has sustained his philosophy of grassroots development across board and as such, successive governments have followed the same path. “The forthcoming byelections will further demonstrate the general acceptability of the APC in Lagos state and Nigeria at large.”

