Lagos by-elections: Why PDP continues to lose in Lagos

Sequel to last weekend’s abysmal outing of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Lagos East senatorial by-election, ANAYO EZUGWU examines the party’s rough path in elective contest since 1999 and why it usually fails in Lagos politics when it matters most

When the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced the date for the by-elections across the country, many political analysts in Lagos State expected the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to cause an upset in the Lagos East senatorial election. However, the outcome of the byelection on December 5, showed that the party is far from challenging the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

The results of the by-election indicated that the ruling APC still enjoys the peoples support in the state despite the disaffection towards the party over the recent #EndSARS protests. Tokubo Abiru, the candidate of the APC, polled 89,204 votes to defeat his closest rival, Babatunde Gbadamosi, of the PDP, who scored 11,257 votes. Though the PDP has since said that the outcome of the election fell short of its expectation, it accused INEC of conniving with APC to rig the poll. The party in a statement by its chairman, Adedeji Doherty, on Sunday, said no amount of conspiracy will stop it from rescuing Lagos from the APC.

The statement read in part: “In an attempt to do image laundering after the #EndSARS embarrassment, the APC in collaboration with INEC went about allocating ridiculous votes against the PDP in the just concluded senatorial and House of Assembly elections.

This was done to give impression that the APC and their leader are still in firm control of Lagos, which is obviously far from the truth and does not represent the true position of Lagosians. “We all know that the voters apathy alone negates the votes allotted to the APC, as less than 10 per cent of the voters in Lagos State took part in the elections. Furthermore, even in spite of the lack of interest in the elections by Lagosians, we are all aware of the massive vote buying by the APC, using state funds.

To the APC in Lagos, this devilish and draconian trend of cash for votes is worthy of celebration as evidence of control of the electorate, but we assure that this will end very soon.” Despite Doherty’s led PDP determination to rescue Lagos, political watchers in the state are of the opinion that the opposition party has failed to reposition itself as an alternative to the ruling APC in the state.

Dr. Tunde Oseni, a lecturer in the Department of Politics and International Relations, Lead City University, Ibadan, said PDP lacks unity among its key members, and as such, the party will continue find it difficult to challenge the ruling party in any major election in Lagos State.

According to Oseni, the PDP needs to put its house in order for it to make any electoral impact in Lagos State. He also attributed the party’s failures to its unpopularity among the electorate in the state. According to him, APC won the byelections because of the popularity of the party and its candidates.

“When we come to the specific case of Lagos East Senatorial election as well as the Kosofe Constituency II State Constituency election, you will see that these are areas where APC is more popular than the PDP.

Since 1999, from the metamorphoses of Alliance for Democracy (AD) to Action Congress (AC), Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) and APC, the party has always won elections whether through overwhelming or slight majority throughout Lagos State. “If you now look at the Lagos East senatorial election, you have Ikorodu, Somolu, Epe and Ibeju-Lekki; all these areas are predominantly APC strongholds. And the particular election has two major candidates from the same part of Lagos East which is Ikorodu. So, it boils down to the locality and popularity of the candidates as well.

“So, it is not just about the party and I think even though the PDP’s candidate is popular in terms of being a known figure, who has contested for the governorship of the state before, the Senator-elect, Tokunbo Abiru, is also very popular among Ikorodu people and even Lagos East in general because he has been commissioner for finance and he has been part of the stronger party structure in Lagos State,” he said.

Since 1999, PDP has failed at every general election to win the governorship seat in Lagos State even when the party was in control of the Federal Government. Lagos is one of the states where PDP has failed to control since the country’s return to democratic rule in 1999. For instance, former President Olusegun Obasanjo failed to win the state for the party in 2003 and 2007 general elections despite widespread allegations of electoral fraud.

But in 2011, through the popularity of former President Goodluck Jonthan, the party managed to win the presidential election in the state. But like his predecessors, Jonathan failed to lead his party to victory in the governorship election as ACN had the day. The former president also failed to win Lagos for the PDP both in the governorship and presidential elections of 2015. However, the party managed to win some seats at the state House of Assembly.

Since then, the party’s fortune has continued to dwindle further as a result of unending internal leadership tussle leading to defection of some of its chieftains to APC. For instance, before the 2019 general elections, Moshood Salvador, the then chairman of the PDP in the state and his loyalists defected to the APC.

As PDP continues to lose relevance in the state, Dr. Oseni said the party needs a lot of strategy at the level of mass mobilization of the grassroots for it to be able to win the hearts of Lagosians. He regretted that PDP has never fought APC in an electoral contest with a united front since 1999 in Lagos State.

His words: “In 1999, it was Wahab Dosumu and other factions; in 2003,we had Funsho Williams and others. In 2007, Jimi Agbaje went to another party. In 2011, there was Musiliu Obanikoro, who was not supported by party leaders like Bode George. So, PDP has never really contested as united party against the APC. Unfortunately, part of those who should control the party also defected to APC. An example is Senator Adeseye Ogunlewe.

“When we do analysis of politics, we look at the structure and the agency. Both at the level of structure, which is party structure now and at the level of agency of individuals who come through Lagos politics, particularly the former governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu and other political heavyweights in Lagos State, you see that the structure and the agency of those individuals outweighs the structure and agency of PDP.

“If the PDP can put its house in order with a lot of strategic efforts because you will need grassroots mobilization that is both bipartisan and non-partisan to be able to take a lot of voters to your side. For instance, if you are able to mobilize and convince those who are neither APC nor PDP partisans to vote for you that you will not only change the status quo but you will perform better than party in power since 1999, then you will win Lagos State. If not, the structure is in favour of APC. But the agency can be changed if those in the other parties are able to strategize but it will take a lot of efforts,” he said.

When contacted, Taofik Gani, the Publicity Secretary of PDP in Lagos State, said the party is planning a press conference latest next week to discuss the outcome of the by-elections and would not like to disclose any information for now. Nevertheless, as the nation approaches 2023 general election, many residents of Lagos State are looking forward to a day when PDP will genuinely challenge the status quo in the state.

Like this: Like Loading...