Lagos CAN Chair, Anglican Communion, others mourn Olumakaiye

The Diocese of Lagos, Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) is mourning the demise of the Diocesan Bishop, The Most Revd. Humphrey Bamisebi Olumakaiye.

The Archbishop Ecclesiastical Province of Lagos who died last Sunday, October 30, was sick for some months and taken abroad before his return to the country.

In an official statement cosigned by Synod Secretary, The Ven. Segun Ladeinde and the Chancellor, The Hon. Justice Adedayo Oyebanji, Olumakaiye died on Sunday evening at the age of 53 and will be buried on a day to be later announced.

Olumakaiye who used to be the Bishop of Osun North-East became the eight Bishop of Lagos on July 30, 2018, when he took over from Most Rev. Dr. Ephraim Adebola Ademowo, who left after attaining the mandatory retirement age of 70 years, as Bishop of Lagos and Dean Emeritus.

Lagos State Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Bishop Stephen Adegbite in a chat with Sunday Telegraph, described the late Olumakaiye as his friend for over three decades, who was sold out for God and was second to none in prayers and evangelism.

He said his death was a great loss to the Christian community particularly in Lagos.

