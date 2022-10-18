Metro & Crime

Lagos CAN Chairman debunks statement on Tinubu

Bishop Stephen Adegbite, Lagos State Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has debunked a statement credited to him regarding the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Adegbite said he was quoted out of context as he said: “God will not forgive me if I do not vote for Tinubu” contrary to the publication which quoted him to have said: “God ‘ll punish us if we don’t support Tinubu – Lagos CAN”.

The statement issued by Adegbite’s Special Adviser on Media, Public Relations and Strategic Communications, Rev. Oladapo Daramola, made known that he spoke in his personal capacity and premised on his “wonderful relationship with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He was not speaking on behalf of Christians or as the Chairman of CAN in Lagos.”

Daramola, who spoke on behalf of Adegbite in the statement, further asked the public to disregard the misleading interview headline cast by the daily, adding: “…Bishop is quite mindful of his position of trust as the Leader of Christians in the state and would never speak loosely or anything close to that.

“The writer of the original story has promised to tell the story as it was gathered and this will be shared as soon as it is done. But please accept this as fact and kindly ignore whatever was published…”

 

