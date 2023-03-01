Lagos CAN Congratulates Tinubu, Enjoins Residents To Remain Peaceful

The Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Lagos State Chapter, Rt. Rev. Stephen Adegbite has congratulated Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Senator Kashim Shettima as the President-Elect and Vice-President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Adegbite, who addressed the press on Wednesday in the company of some Christian leaders encouraged the Christian faithful, to ditch the fear of being endangered as the government of the state has promised to continue to provide a level playing field for all to thrive.

The CAN Chair condemned the “toxic comments” from individuals and groups within and outside the state calling for the cancellation of what he described as a credible process based on what “we all can see” while enjoining residents to remain peaceful and avoid “inciting comments capable of heating up the polity.”

He appreciated Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his visionary leadership not only in providing an enabling environment for last Saturday’s elections but also for quickly reassuring residents of safety regardless of ethnic background or political affiliations.

Corroborating Adegbite, Convener of an amalgamation of Christian clerics from different denominations under the aegis of The Progressive Christian Council of Nigeria, Pastor Timothy Ademola, urged Nigerian Christians to see Tinubu and Shettima’s victory as a divine mandate regardless of them belonging to the same faith, adding that former’s wife, Remi Tinubu symbolised the biblical Esther.

He, however, reminded Christians of the dangers of being docile and occupying the back seat of the political affairs of Nigeria.

