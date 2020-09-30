Metro & Crime

Lagos cancels Independence Day Parade

It will be a low key 60th Independence Day celebration in Lagos on Thursday as Governor Babajide Sanwo-OLu has cancelled the parade.
Commissioner for information and strategy, Gbenga Omotoso said the Lagos State Government has opted for a low key celebration due to the ravaging effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is still with us.
“Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has directed that the planned parade and other activities that involve the gathering of more than 50 people should be cancelled”, Omotoso announced in a statement today.
Omotoso’s statement: “The Lagos State Government has opted for a low key celebration of the 60th Independence Anniversary due to the ravaging effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is still with us.
“Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has directed that the planned parade and other activities that involve the gathering of more than 50 people should be cancelled.
“He congratulates Lagosians on this auspicious occasion and strongly advises that they should celebrate quietly at home and pray for the country. They should also observe the COVID-19 protocols, including wearing of face masks to protect themselves and their loved ones.
“The Governor urges Lagosians not to relax their vigilance against COVID-19 so as not to reverse the gains that the state has made in fighting the disease.
“They are to keep embracing physical distancing and washing of hands with soap and water. Anybody who feels unwell should stay indoors and contact health authorities.
“The police and other security agencies have been directed to ensure that nobody flouts these directives in the interest of all of us, especially now that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) is warning that a second wave of the deadly disease could occur.”

