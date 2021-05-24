News

Lagos captures 10,000 worship centres on website

…registers 400 money lenders, receives 74 applicants for naturalisation

 

The Lagos State government yesterday said it has captured over 10,000 data of both Muslim and Christian religious organisations across the state for effective monitoring and to ensure peaceful coexistence among residents of the state.

 

The government also disclosed that it had registered a total number of 400 money lenders across the state in the last two years, just as it confirmed the receipt of 74 applications for naturalisation on behalf of the Federal Ministry of Home Affairs within the same period.

 

It also said that over 2, 500 intending pilgrims were vaccinated with the Oxford AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine between Saturday, 27th & Sunday, 28th, March, 2021 by the Lagos Christian and Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Boards in collaboration with the state Ministry of Health.

 

Speaking at the ministerial press briefing commemorating the second year in office of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu at the Press Centre, Alausa, Ikeja, the Commissioner for Home Affairs, Prince Anofiu Elegushi, revealed that out of the 74 applications for naturalisation received by the ministry, a total of 35 applications had been screened and recommended to the Federal Ministry of Interior for approval.

 

He expressed the hope that the policy, because of effective resource allocation and efficient management inherent in it, would bring about extended benefits to many more churches and mosques in the state, saying that at present, the website was designed for this enumeration purpose.

 

He explained that the ministry was also in partnership with foreign business owners who intended to acquire the citizenship of being a Nigerian via naturalisation, saying that with this partnership of naturalisation and special immigrant status,

 

Nigeria, especially Lagos State stands to benefit from the Foreign Direct Investment while the immigrant business owners would also benefit by growing their businesses in one of the biggest markets in the world.

