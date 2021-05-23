News

Lagos captures 10,000 worship centres on website

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

…registers 400 money lenders, receives 74 applicants for naturalisation

…Vaccinates 2,500 pilgrims in 2 days

Lagos State government Sunday said that it has captured  over 10,000 data of both Muslim and Christian religious organisations across the state for effective monitoring and ensuring peaceful coexistence among residents in the state.

 

The government also disclosed that it has registered a total of 400 money lenders across the state in the last two years, just as it confirmed the receipt of 74 applications for naturalization on behalf of the Federal Ministry of Home Affairs within the same period.

 

It also said that over 2, 500 Intending Pilgrims were vaccinated with the Oxford AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine between Saturday 27 & Sunday 28, March, 2021 by the Lagos Christian and Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Boards in collaboration with the state’s Ministry of Health.

 

Speaking at the  Ministerial Press Briefing commemorating the second year in office of Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu at the Press Centre, Alausa, Ikeja, the Commissioner for Home Affairs, Prince Anofiu Elegushi, revealed that out of the 74 applications for naturalization received by the ministry, a total of 35 applications had been screened and recommended to the Federal Ministry of Interior for approval.

 

He expressed the hope, that the policy, because of effective resource allocation and efficient management inherent in it, will bring about extended benefits to many more churches and mosques in the state, saying that at present, the website designed for this enumeration purpose.

 

While giving the accounts of stewardship of both the Muslim and Christian Pilgrims Welfare Boards, the commissioner reported that the ministry went the extra mile to partner with the Ministry of Health in ensuring a seamless vaccination exercise for all of its intending pilgrims.

 

“As part of measures to ensure a successful pilgrimage exercise, intending pilgrims were screened both administratively and medically with COVID 19 vaccine administered to screened pilgrims.

 

“Over 2, 500 intending pilgrims were vaccinated with the Oxford AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine between Saturday 27th & Sunday 28th, March, 2021 by the Christian and Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Boards in collaboration with the State Ministry of Health. This was in fulfillment of the requirements for gaining entry into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the performance Hajj  and Jerusalem Pilgrimages.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Fuel price, electricity tariff hike: Govs set up c’ttee to recommend appropriate price

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze,

State governors have set up a committee to recommend the appropriate cost for pump price of fuel and a megawatt of electricity. The committee, which is headed by the Jigawa State Governor, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar will interface with the National Economic Council (NEC), the labour unions and other relevant stakeholders. Other members of the committee […]
News

Reps’ revised legislative agenda exciting to development partners, says Gbajabiamila

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Abuja

Major international development o r g a n i s a – tions in Nigeria have expressed their readiness to partner the 9th House of Representatives in the implementation of its revised Legislative Agenda.   This is as the Speaker, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, reiterated the commitment of the House to be peoplecentred in the process […]
News Top Stories

Ebonyi massacre exposes porous security –Enugu Methodist Archbishop

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

Archbishop of Methodist Archdiocese of Enugu, Rev. Christopher Edeh, has said the attack on some communities in Ishielu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State by suspected herdsmen, which left over 25 people dead and properties burnt, has exposed the porous security in the South East zone. Speaking with Saturday Telegraph on telephone, Edeh, who bemoaned […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica