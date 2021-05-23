Lagos captures 10,000 worship centres on website

…registers 400 money lenders, receives 74 applicants for naturalisation

…Vaccinates 2,500 pilgrims in 2 days

Lagos State government Sunday said that it has captured over 10,000 data of both Muslim and Christian religious organisations across the state for effective monitoring and ensuring peaceful coexistence among residents in the state.

The government also disclosed that it has registered a total of 400 money lenders across the state in the last two years, just as it confirmed the receipt of 74 applications for naturalization on behalf of the Federal Ministry of Home Affairs within the same period.

It also said that over 2, 500 Intending Pilgrims were vaccinated with the Oxford AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine between Saturday 27 & Sunday 28, March, 2021 by the Lagos Christian and Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Boards in collaboration with the state’s Ministry of Health.

Speaking at the Ministerial Press Briefing commemorating the second year in office of Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu at the Press Centre, Alausa, Ikeja, the Commissioner for Home Affairs, Prince Anofiu Elegushi, revealed that out of the 74 applications for naturalization received by the ministry, a total of 35 applications had been screened and recommended to the Federal Ministry of Interior for approval.

He expressed the hope, that the policy, because of effective resource allocation and efficient management inherent in it, will bring about extended benefits to many more churches and mosques in the state, saying that at present, the website designed for this enumeration purpose.

While giving the accounts of stewardship of both the Muslim and Christian Pilgrims Welfare Boards, the commissioner reported that the ministry went the extra mile to partner with the Ministry of Health in ensuring a seamless vaccination exercise for all of its intending pilgrims.

“As part of measures to ensure a successful pilgrimage exercise, intending pilgrims were screened both administratively and medically with COVID 19 vaccine administered to screened pilgrims.

“Over 2, 500 intending pilgrims were vaccinated with the Oxford AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine between Saturday 27th & Sunday 28th, March, 2021 by the Christian and Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Boards in collaboration with the State Ministry of Health. This was in fulfillment of the requirements for gaining entry into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the performance Hajj and Jerusalem Pilgrimages.”

