Lagos captures 30,107 criminals’ data

Prison inmates rise to 9,053

Lagos State government has captured the data of 30,107 criminals on the Lagos Criminal Information System (LCIS). This is as the number of prison inmates in Lagos prisons, which have capacity for only 3,872 people, has risen to 9,053, about 140 per cent more than the official capacity. According to the LCIS report released by the Office of the state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Ibeju-Lekki, Alimosho, Apapa, Ikorodu and Ojo are the top five locations where inmates who have passed through the criminal justice system in the five custodial centres (prisons) of the Nigerian Correctional Service in Lagos State were arrested for various crimes within the period under review.

There are five custodial centres in Lagos State with built capacity for 3,872 inmates, while the actual total number of inmates at the centres as at the time of filing the report was 9,053. According to the report, 54 per cent of the suspects processed during the period under review do not have legal representation, and majority of which are for minor offences.

This is an improvement over last quarter’s data of 82 per cent. The status of the inmates processed through the system between January and March, 2020 further shows that 86 per cent are awaiting trial, six per cent have been convicted, one per cent are on remand, and seven per cent have so far been released.

Like this: Like Loading...