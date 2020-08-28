Metro & Crime

Lagos captures 30,107 criminals’ data

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

Prison inmates rise to 9,053

Lagos State government has captured the data of 30,107 criminals on the Lagos Criminal Information System (LCIS). This is as the number of prison inmates in Lagos prisons, which have capacity for only 3,872 people, has risen to 9,053, about 140 per cent more than the official capacity. According to the LCIS report released by the Office of the state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Ibeju-Lekki, Alimosho, Apapa, Ikorodu and Ojo are the top five locations where inmates who have passed through the criminal justice system in the five custodial centres (prisons) of the Nigerian Correctional Service in Lagos State were arrested for various crimes within the period under review.

There are five custodial centres in Lagos State with built capacity for 3,872 inmates, while the actual total number of inmates at the centres as at the time of filing the report was 9,053. According to the report, 54 per cent of the suspects processed during the period under review do not have legal representation, and majority of which are for minor offences.

This is an improvement over last quarter’s data of 82 per cent. The status of the inmates processed through the system between January and March, 2020 further shows that 86 per cent are awaiting trial, six per cent have been convicted, one per cent are on remand, and seven per cent have so far been released.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

3rd Mainland Bridge: Lagos bans trading activities at Oyingbo

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

LagosStategovernmentyesterday saidthatithadbannedmarketing activities around Oyingbo to ensure free flow of traffic in the area. The ban followed the partial closure of the Third Mainland Bridge forroutinemaintenancebytheFederal Ministry of Works. The state Environmental Sanitation Corps also known as KAI, whichdisclosedthis, alsoreiterated its readiness torid theOyingboaxis of any impediment mostly caused bytheactivitiesof foodstuff traders who mostly occupy […]
Metro & Crime

Youths attack Oyo police headquarters over serial killer’s escape

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

Some angry youths yesterday invaded the Oyo State Police Command Headquarters, Eleyele, Ibadan and attacked some personnel. This followed the escape of a supected serial killer, Sunday Shodipe, from police custody. The angry youths protested, citing insecurity of lives in the Akinyele Local Government Area of the state where the suspect had confessed to have […]
Metro & Crime

COVID-19: Minister opens FCT markets

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) yesterday said it had relaxed restrictions on operations of markets within the territory. Since the COVID-19 lockdown, markets in FCT were hitherto allowed to operate only for three days in a week, a measure the government said was taken to curb the spread of the virus. The FCT Minister, Mallam […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: