Lagos captures 30,107 criminals’ data

..as population of prison inmates rises to 9,053

Indications have emerged that the Lagos State has captured 30,107 criminals Lagos Criminal Information System (LCIS) across the state.

This was even as it was learnt that number prison inmates in Lagos prisons which have capacity for only 3,872 has risen to 9,053, about 140% over the official capacity.

New Telegraph learnt that in the LCIS report released by the Office of the Lagos State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, indicated that Ibeju Lekki, Alimosho, Apapa, Ikorodu and Ojo are the top five locations where inmates who have passed through the criminal justice system in the five Custodial Centres (Prisons) of the Nigerian Correctional Service in Lagos State were arrested for various crimes within the period under review.

There are five Custodial Centres (Prisons) in Lagos State with built capacity for 3,872 inmates, while the actual total number of inmates at the centres as at the time of filing the report was 9,053, about 140% over the official capacity.

According to the report, 54 per cent of the suspects processed during the period under review do not have legal representation, and majority of which are for minor offences. This is an improvement over last quarter data of 82%.

The status of the inmates processed through the system between January and March, 2020 further shows that 86 per cent are awaiting trial, 6 per cent have been convicted, 1 per cent are on remand, and 7 per cent have so far been released.

