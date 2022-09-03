Lagos celebrates 2022 Int’l Day for Remembrance of Slave Trade with Filita procession in Badagry

Days after its recently c o m m i s – sioned the Slave Trade Museum Vlekete, Badagry, Lagos State government made a return to Badagry again, this time to celebrate 2022 International Day for Remembrance of Slave Trade with Filita procession. The celebration was headlined by the state Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf, with a host of officials and people from across the state in attendance.

The Fitila procession commenced from the Slave Trade Museum, Vlekete with a parade through some of the streets terminating at the Heritage Museum Badagry where all the participants dropped their Fitila in front of the Liberation Statue. A colourful reception was thereafter held for participants featuring different entertainers such as musicians, drummers and traditional dancers from the host community in Badagry, which thrilled the participants with delightsome performances. Speaking at the event, Akinbile -Yusuf, emphasised the significance of the procession, noting that it was designed to serve as a form of remembrance for those that died during the period of the obnoxious slave trade.

“It is a sad experience for our forefathers, who were subjected to the ignoble and inhuman act of slavery, in those days. This is why we have organised the Fitila Procession to remember them as well as pray for their souls and that such a barbaric period will never reoccur again,” said the commissioner with a pitch of sadness. Some of the dignitaries present at the event included the Special Adviser to the Governor on Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mr. Olufemi Martins; Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mrs. Oyinade Nathan-Marsh; Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mr. Tunji Seymour; Representatives of United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), Mr. Delanghe Philippe and National Commission for Museums and Monuments (NCMM), Prof. Abba Isa Tijani.

