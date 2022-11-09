News

Lagos celebrates as Eko NAFEST gets underway

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa Comment(0)

After weeks of rigorous preparations by the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, contingents, the 35th edition of the National Festival for Arts and Culture, tagged; Eko NAFEST 2022, finally got underway on Monday night, with feverish arts, crafts, cultural celebration, dance and music entertainment rending the air of Lagos, the host state.

The annual cultural tourism festival, with the theme, Culture and Peaceful Existence, opened at the National Institute for Sports inside the complex of the National Stadium Surulere, with pomp and funfair and it is expected to close on Sunday November 13, with the formal opening ceremony holding today at the Onikan Stadium, Lagos Island. Lagos State contingent opened the floodgate to the one week-long celebration of the best of Nigeria’s arts and cultural heritage, with a dance drama, titled; Osusu; an entertaining presentation by the state cultural troupe, which focused on Nigeria as country.

It gave a powerful narration of the socio-political and economic evolution of the country, tracing its history from pre-colonial, colonial to modern day while highlighting the various struggles of the country to stay together as a united and indivisible entity, closing on a celebratory note of the strength and beauty that lay in exploring the multicultural, pluralism and ethnic diversities of the country to build a virile, progressive and united nation.

The Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, whose agency spear headed the organisation of the festival, commended the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for pulling all the stops to host the festival and offer the nation the platform to celebrate its arts and cultural heritage under a convivial, warm and welcoming as well as secured environment.

 

Our Reporters

