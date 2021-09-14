Lagos charges 9 to court for land grabbing

The Lagos State Task Force on Land Grabbing has arrested nine suspected land grabbers, who allegedly invaded Bucknor area of Oke Afa in Isolo area of the state.

The suspects reportedly impersonated men of the Nigeria Police Force and used arms and ammunition to forcefully take over a portion of land belonging to Late Emmanuel Oyedele Ashamu.

The arrested suspects are: Nurudeen Rahman, Farounbi Raheem, Tajudeen Awoyemi, Ayodele Okeowo, Afolabi Tajudeen, Yahya Jubril, Isiah Odekunle, Seun Folarin and Azeez Murtala .

It was gathered that the hoodlums, had on Thursday, forcefully taken over a large expanse of land before the intervention of the Lagos State Government through the Task Force. Operatives of the Task Force, assisted by men of the Nigeria Police were drafted to the area, leading to the arrest of the nine suspects.

They have since been arraigned before the Special Offences Court of Lagos State , popularly known as “ Mobile Court “ for armed attacks on Oke Afa, Oshoru, Ifoshi, Egan Afoshi and Rewa In the suit between the Attorney General of Lagos State against the accused persons, the suspects were charged with, “conspiracy amongst themselves to” commit a felony and thereby committed an offence, contrary to Section 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

