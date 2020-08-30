Aviation

Lagos chopper crash: Our AOC, airworthiness certificate, insurance valid – Quorum Aviation

*Wants media to refrain from conjectures, speculations

Wole Shadare

Quorum Aviation Limited, which Bell 206 helicopter crashed between two buildings in Ikeja en-route to Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos last Friday, has denounced insinuations and reports that it operated an airplane that was not airworthy.
The airline, in a statement signed by its management and made available to New Telegraph, said the company has all the requisite certificates and approvals obtained through a very rigorous process, including “inter alia an Air Operator Certificate (AOC), Certificate of Airworthiness (COA) and Insurance. All our certificates and approvals are current and valid as issued by the authorities following due process”.
A letter sighted by our correspondent, signed by Director, Operations and Training, NCAA, Capt. Abdullahi Maikano Sidi and dated August 2, 2020 shows that the airline’s AOC is valid till November 20, 2020.
The firm further stated that it was compelled to make the clarifications regarding the unfortunate helicopter accident which claimed the lives of three of its staff that were onboard the aircraft because of conflicting media reports concerning the ill-fated aircraft.
“For the avoidance of doubt, Quorum Aviation Limited is a responsible corporate entity that adheres to and complies with all the rules and regulations pertaining to the aviation industry as laid-out in the Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulations (NCAR),” the airline stated.
“The company has all the requisite certificates and approvals obtained through a very rigorous process, including inter alia an Air Operator Certificate (AOC), Certificate of Airworthiness (COA) and Insurance. All our certificates and approvals are current and valid as issued by the authorities following due process.”
It craved the indulgence of the media to refrain from conjecture and speculations during the difficult time the carrier is going through.
The company pleaded to wait for the outcome of the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) investigation into the cause of the mishap.
“Our thoughts and prayers remains with the families of the departed,” it added.

