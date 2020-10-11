News

Lagos CJ, AG, others brainstorm on crime reduction strategies 

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu  Comment(0)

The Chief Judge of Lagos State, Justice Kazeem Alogba, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Moyosore Onignanjo (SAN) as well as the Controller-General, Nigeria Correctional Service (NCS), Mr. Ja’Afaru Ahmed, are among the dignitaries expected to speak on how to break the vicious wheel of crime at a conference organised by a Non-governmental Organisation (NGO), Prison Fellowship Nigeria (PFN).

Addressing the media on the event scheduled for Thursday and Friday, Executive Director of PFN, Mr. Benson Iwuagwu, said the Conference, with the theme, “Corrections, Faith-Based Therapies and Communities of Support,” seeks to precipitate social attitudinal change towards those who are involved in or affected by crime.

He added that the virtual conference will enlighten, educate, inform, sensitize and mobilize public and private sentiments fora collective effort, participation, patronage and support in the effort to reform, rehabilitate and reintegrate offenders.

He further said it will also explore ways to promote communal harmony for the common good, peace, security and improved socio-economic productivity.

 

“Crime is a multi-causal, disruptive and destructive social phenomenon which  requires collaborative and synergized intervention to solve. As a psycho-social disease, its treatment must be purposeful, personalized and measured. A kneejerk and adhoc approach is doomed to fail.

“In order to foster a holistic approach to the problem of crime, Prison Fellowship Nigeria is organizing the National Criminal Justice and Corrections Conference which will bring together various stakeholders to deliberate and propose measures that will enable our communities tackle rising crime wave,” he said.

 

Iwuagwu also used the the occasion to call on the Federal Government to ensure the full implementation of the Nigerian Correctional Service Act, 2019 (NCSA 2019).

