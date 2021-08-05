Metro & Crime

Lagos CJ inaugurates LG election tribunal

The Chief Judge of Lagos State Judiciary, Justice Kazeem Alogba on Thursday inaugurated two tribunals to handle petitions arising from the July 24, 2021 local government election in the state.

The first tribunal headed by Justice Babajide Candide-Johnson will sit at Ikeja High Court and will take petitions from Lagos mainland.

The second panel headed by Justice Adeniyi Onigbanjo will sit at the former Federal High Court complex at Central Business District at Alausa, Ikeja and will take petitions from Lagos Island.

Speaking during the inauguration, Justice Alogba charged the chairmen and members of the tribunal to discharge their duties without fear or favour.

He noted that a lot of confidence has been reposed on them and expressed optimism that they will discharge their jobs well.

The CJ also expressed confidence in the integrity of members of the panel stating that they were carefully selected based on their past records of diligence, hard work, and integrity.

“It is because of your integrity, hard work and diligence that has made us choose you for this task. We know that attempts will be made to compromise you but we are confident because we know that you are above such compromise.”

He also charged them to follow the rules and guidelines governing the hearing of election petitions in the state.

