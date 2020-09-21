Metro & Crime

Lagos CJ pledges commitment for effective justice delivery

The Chief Judge of Lagos State, Justice Kazeem Alogba has pledged his commitment to effectively administer justice to boost confidence of the public in the judiciary.

 

Justice Alogba, who gave this promise at the special Mosque service to mark the beginning of 2020/2021 Legal Year in the state, admonished members of the bench not to compromise in dispensing justice to the public.

 

The event had in attendance members of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Senior Advocates (SANs), traditional rulers and other stakeholders.

 

The Chief Judge called for support of the stakeholders in the justice sector to enable him deliver on the goal of ensuring effective justice system in the state.

 

He assured residents of the state of his zero tolerance for corruption and to improve public access.

 

Justice Alogba also assured members of the public that they would get justice as at and when due.

 

Delivering lecture on “The Judiciary and the Growth of a Nation: Islamic Perspective” the guest lecturer, Dr. Luqman Adedeji, stated that the judiciary remains in the best position to inculcate the values of honesty, hard work and patriotism among the teeming population of any nation while preserving peace and national security through its justice delivery System.

Dr. Adedeji, who is the Head of Unit Religious Studies Education, Faculty Of Education University of Lagos, noted that the fight against corruption and other vices bedevilling a nation cannot be won without the judiciary.

 

He therefore task the judiciary to enforce anti-corruption law, with the fear of Allah, by ensuring that the corrupt people face the full wrath of the law, adding that it will guarantee service delivery.

 

He emphasised that the Judiciary remains a critical stakeholder in guaranteeing national security, the preservation of peace, progress and growth of a nation and should be accorded rightful place in national development.

Also, the Diocesan Bishop of Lagos, Rt. Rev. (Dr,) Humphrey Olumakaiye admonished judges and magistrates  to continue to uphold righteousness and justice while overseeing disputes before them.

