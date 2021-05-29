Lagos cleric accuses Taskforce Chairman of illegal demolition of his church   

Taiwo Jimoh

The Pastor of the Disciples Mission of Christ Church, Primate Ojo Ajiboge, has accused the Chairman of the Lagos State Taskforce on Environmental and Special Offences Enforcement Unit, CSP Shola Jejeloye of ordering the demolition of his church and a building on Abiodun Sadiku Street, Dopemu, in the Agege area of Lagos State.

It was alleged that a police team, led by one Inspector Sunday Oyharem and one Mr Akinlade, on May 18, stormed the area and started shouting that every occupant of the building should vacate the property within seven days as they would be demolishing the building, which also housed the church.

Ajiboge told our correspondent that when he requested the court order, he was told by the team that the taskforce chairman ordered them to demolish the building.

He said: “The policemen stormed the area in a commando style and pasted a vacation notice on the entrance of the building and church and threatened the landlady and other tenants’ to leave the house within the stipulated time given by the chairman.

“As if the removal of the windows and doors werr not enough, the carpenters climbed the roof of the church and removed all the iron sheets, entered into the church and ransacked everywhere and took away money kept in the church. They stole N6.5 million proceeds from my farm.

“When I asked the team leader to show me the court order for the demolition, he said they had the orders of the taskforce chairman and they don’t need court order to enter anywhere in the state, that was when I allowed them to do whatever they want to do.”

It would recalled that on December 19, some policemen also came from the office of the Rapid Response Squad, Ikeja claiming that they were sent by (RRS), Commander, CSP Yinka Egbeyemi to pull the building down, but Egbeyemi later denied the allegations and said he did not send anyone to demolished the building.

The landlady of the house, Mrs Grace Adeife, told our correspondent that she was sleeping when the police stormed her house and started shouting that everybody should come outside.

She said: “Immediately I stood up from the bed and saw the Policemen walking round the compound and using their phone to record the building, after a while they brought out a paper and pasted a vacating order it at the entrance of the building and asked everyone to leave within seven days or else they would force us by demolishing the structure.

“There was a time when I was sick and I travelled to Ile-Ife to treat myself and when I came back, Mr Okedele and my husband’s younger brother asked me to send him my account details only for him to send N500,000 to me; it was later that I was told that the money was from the proceeds of the sale of the house that my husband and I built.”

But the spokesperson of the taskforce, Femi Malik said the agency was acting on the petition sent by the complaint to the office of the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu who directed the taskforce chairman to carry out the order.

Our Correspondent learnt that the building was eventually demolished on May 24 while occupants still had their belongings trapped under the rubbles.

Occupants trying to retrieve their belongings from the rubble were also threatened by thugs to vacate the land within 24 hours.

The occupants, however, refused, saying that they had no where to go including Primate Ojo Ajiboge who said his rent was not due to expire until 2027.

