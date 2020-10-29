Lagos closes Adekunle-Adeniji axis of 3rd Mainland Bridge for repair

Lagos State Government yesterday announced that there would be total closure of the Adekunle- Adeniji section of Third Mainland Bridge for the second time from midnight of Friday 30th October to Sunday 1st November, 2020 in line with partial closure of the bridge due to the ongoing first phase rehabilitation works nearing completion.

In a statement signed by Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, the second phase closure of the repair works was necessary to prevent vibration on the bridge during the casting-in-place of the newly installed expansion joints which in turn would allow special concrete achieve its required compressive strength.

The Commissioner had earlier explained that the casting of the expansion joints would be in two phases due to the number of expansion joints that would be cast and to effectively manage the attendant traffic, hence, repair works slated for weekends to minimize inconveniences that may arise from the total closure.

Appreciating the patience being exhibited by Lagosians from the commencement date of the project, Oladeinde said that the previous alternative routes would remain the same for road users to utilize during the closure period while LASTMA and other Traffic Management Agencies would be on ground to direct traffic for easy vehicular movement. The Commissioner also assured residents that the section of the bridge between Adekunle and Iyana– Oworo would remain open as well as Ebute Metta outbound section into Iyana- Oworo.

He, however, appealed to residents especially motorists plying the corridors to stay calm and cooperate with intervention put in place in order to achieve the January 2021 deadline for the completion of the project.

Like this: Like Loading...