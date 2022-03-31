News

Lagos College Provost advises youths

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

The Lagos State Cooperative College Provost yesterday warned youths to stop the endless search for white-collar jobs and embrace entrepreneurship. Akorede Ojomu gave the advice at a media conference in commemoration of the maiden convocation ceremonies of the college. Ojomu also said 104 pupils will be graduating. According to him, the college falls into a specialized category and it was established to address sector-specific skill gap through the provision of specialized training for a cooperative sub-sector that is oftentimes not on the radar of the financial or conventional media. The provost said Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu repositioned the school for effective June 2020 to pursue its mandate as spelt out in the enabling law. Among those expected at the event are the Oniru of Iru Kingdom, Oba Abdulwasiu Gbolahan Lawal; former Permanent Secretary, state Ministry of Agriculture, Mr Yakubu Balogun; and former Commissioner for Education, Olayinka Oladunjoje.

 

