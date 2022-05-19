News

Lagos commences rehabilitation programme for sex offenders

Posted on

Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA) said it has commenced the provision of psychosocial support for willing sex offenders in a bid to curb sexual and gender-based violence in society. The sex offenders’ rehabilitation programme in partnership with the Nigerian Correctional Service, Lagos State Command and the Institute of Counselling of Nigeria, is aimed at mitigating the risk of recidivism by sex offenders, DSVA said.

The agency also said it was imperative that incarcerated adult sex offenders were rehabili-lotated and supported to reduce the possibility of them perpetrating the same crime if eventually they were reintegrated into society.

The programme, which is held in sessions and groups, is facilitated by a group of trained psychologists from DSVA and the Institute of Counselling on a weekly basis, where inmates are expected to take responsibility for their actions and enlightened on healthy sexuality, said DSVA DSVA added that the inmates were also armed with peer and professional support to manage thoughts, feelings and behaviours that lead to inappropriate sexual behaviours.

 

