Lagos commends ATPN, restates commitment to tourism

The occasion was the unveiling of the newly constituted Lagos chapter of the Association of Tourism Practitioners of Nigeria (ATPN), which witnessed a tourism summit, with the theme; “The Place of Domestic Tourism in Post COVID -19 Economy,” organised by the leadership of the South West zone of the association headed by Prince Oluwafemi Fadina.

The one – day gathering, which held at Badagry, was well attended by tourism practitioners from both the public and private sector, with the Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf, and the Special Adviser on Tourism, Arts and Culture, to the state governor, Solomon Bonu, in attendance. Akinbile-Yusufu in her remark commended the leadership of ATPN for putting the event together especially the unveiling of the Lagos chapter of the association. She used the occasion to reiterate the state government devotion to the development and promotion of tourism in partnership with the private sector, which she said is the driver of tourism.

She also outlined some of the initiatives so far executed by the state government through her ministry even as she revealed some of the programmes for the year. Bonu and the Executive Chairman of Epe Local Government Council, Princess Surah Olayemi Animashaun, also spoke at event, emphasising the importance of tourism and partnership in achieving a sound tourism industry in the state. Fadina in the course of the event introduced the Lagos chapter of the association with Mr. Apata Samson Nunayon, who is the immediate councillor for Badagry LGA and supervisor for Education, Environment and Tourism at differ-ent times as the chairman of the chapter. His choice as chairman of the chapter was commended by all, with the commissioner expressing delight and readiness of the ministry to work with him and his team in actualising their tourism work plan.

“I am happy tonight that a round peg was discovered by the South West leadership into the round hole of Lagos chapter of the body and I expect nothing but a huge impact,” said Akinbile-Yusufu. While Fadina said that the choice of Nunayon was as a result of his antecedents in the industry while assuring that the rich composition of the membership would no doubt contribute immensely to the industry. In his speech, Nunayon emphasised the imperative of activating the chapter while pledging to rally all stakeholders in the state towards the objective of setting up the chapter.

“Lagos Chapter is a dreamed one as it would further boost the tourism industry of the state.’’ According to him, it is the appropriate platform for anyone who desires to make an impact in the sector. Nunayon appreciated the leadership of ATPN under its national President, Alhaji Hassan Zakaria and Fadina for the honour to lead the Lagos ATPN. Three papers were presented at the summit, with Dr. Joe Ovie, CEO/MD Villa Rica Resort, Ibeju lekki, Lagos, on: Eco tourism and resorts investment in post COVID – 19; Mr. Rotimi Aiyetan, South West Coordinator of Nigerian Tourism Development Cooperation (NTDC), Lagos – on: Consequence of policy making on domestic tourism growth; and Mr. Ajibare, Branch Manager, Access Bank Plc, LASU, on: Inclusion of financial institutions in tourism development beyond sponsorship – investment attention to domestic tourism.

