Lagos commends CSRF for community development projects

The Lagos State government yesterday commended Custodian Social Responsibility Foundation (CSRF), an arm of Custodian Investment Plc, for embarking on community development projects, including road rehabilitation around its base of opera-tions in Yaba. Governor Babatunde Sanwo-Olu, who gave the commendation yesterday at the official handing over of the completed project to the state government in Lagos, explained that the state government was deliberately focused on infrastructure development and innovation in its quest to achieve the transportation and traffic management pillar in its THEMES Agenda. “Lagos State, like all other states in the country, also has infrastructure funding challenges.

There is no gainsaying that the government lone cannot provide funds for the entire infrastructure needs of the state. Therefore, the only available option available to the government is to be creative and to look for ways to provide extra budgetary funding for the maintenance of roads,” the governor said.

