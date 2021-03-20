Lagos commends Goge Africa, commits to training of tourism personnel

Lagos State government has commended Goge Africa for helping to build capacity of personnel of the state in tourism sector even as it stated its commitment to developing a tourism economy that can compete with the best destination in the world and not just Nigeria or Africa.

These declarations were made by the state Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile – Yusuf, during the presentation of certificate to the tourism personnel of the ministry trained by Goge Africa during its recently concluded two weeks training for Nigerian youths in partnership with NLNG. According to Akinbile- Yusuf, the state is grateful to Goge Africa for the gesture and is committed to training more of its staff to ensure professionalism and effective delivery of the ministry’s mandate.

“Let me first and foremost extend our deep appreciation to Goge Africa for at least accepting to have trained one of our staff. She expressed the desire of the state to continue to partner with Goge Africa in building capacity. “We would be so happy to still continue to partner with you. And for the training, I think we need to do more beyond just having a staff being trained under your organisation.

So, we look forward to train more of our staff because I know it would be much more valuable if you can train few other staff as well to have that experience.” She also declared the focus of the state in developing its tourism economy to compete with global destinations such as Dubai. In her remark, the Managing Director of Goge Africa, Mrs. Nneka Isaac- Moses, expressed appreciation to the commissioner for the opportunity provided to training the staff even as she said that Goge Africa is committed to developing and promoting domestic tourism through capacity building in collaboration with state governments and other stakeholders. While calling for more collaboration with the state, she said that it is crucial to build the capacity of Nigerian youths in tourism business so as to sustain standard and deliverables.

Like this: Like Loading...