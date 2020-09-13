News

Lagos commends JIFORM, seeks solutions to irregular migration

The Lagos State Government has commended the Journalists International Forum for Migration (JIFORM) advocacy on irregular migration and human trafficking for the work they are doing.

 

The state’s Commissioner for Information, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, gave the commendation, when JIFORM team, led by the President, Mr Ajibola Abayomi, paid him a courtesy visit recently. The former editor of The Nation newspaper encouraged JIFORM to join forces  with government and others to find solutions to the causes of irregular migration.

 

“One needs to find out why many people still join the train of this irregular migration. Do we need to review the advocacy or evolve another strategy? You should find answers to those posers because stories about what migrants go through abroad are everywhere, yet some still fall prey,” he noted.

 

He, however, assured that the state government would do whatever was within it powers to support JIFORM’s second annual summit billed for Ibadan, Oyo State on October 15 to be chaired by foremost professor of law and global speaker, Patrick Lumumba. The commissioner said state government had inaugurated committee against irregular migration in order to combat the menace.

 

In his remarks, Abayomi, thanked the commissioner for the financial support to the group during its first year anniversary in 2019 and called for more support for migration advocacy. He urged the government to create more opportunities for the youths by opening up critical sectors of the economy for them. “Youths need empowerment white collar jobs are no longer available. It was painful learning recently that 45 young Nigerians perished in the Mediterranean Sea while attempting to cross into Europe,” he said.

