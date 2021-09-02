Lagos commissioner advocates new mental health policy for Nigeria

Commissioner for Health in Lagos, Prof. Akin Abayomi has encouraged Nigeria to adopt a modern policy for mental health treatment. He made the call while speaking at the maiden edition of the Vanguard Mental Health Summit 2021 which held at the Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos State.

The summit which had the theme ‘Mobilising Systemic Change For Better Mental Health Care in Nigeria’ was organised by Vanguard newspaper, to look into the mental health of the average Nigerian citizen in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and also to evaluate the current situation of mental healthcare services and delivery in the country. Prof. Abayomi said that this policy will help to better the services that mental health patients receive. While outlining the benefits and usefulness of this policy, the commissioner for health in Lagos State stated that mental health law which Nigeria currently operates is the Nigerian Lunacy Law of 1920 and it was last reviewed in 1964 when mental health services were still rudimentary. “This policy, according to him, is basically aimed to clear the street of all mentally-ill persons and lock them up in an asylum.

The use of words such as ‘idiot’ and ‘lunatic’ are common language embedded in this law.” As at 2019, Lagos State passed a new Mental Health Law for the state. Presently, Lagos state is the only state that has a modern Mental Health Law. Even, Nigeria as a country is running the Lunacy Law of 1920. Consequently, Abayomi urged the Nigerian government to pay more attention to the mental health of citizens of the country and pass a law that will be more practical in this modern time. Moving forward, he also outlined the plan of Lagos State to build the largest stand-alone psychiatric hospital in Africa.

The hospital proposed site, a 15 hectare plot of land located at Ketu-Ejirin will house 500-bed and 1000-bed for rehabilitation. The Lagos State commissioner for health however, expressed hopes that the building of the new hospital will encourage more people to be open about their mental health and provide a place for them to seek professional and expert help from the facility. Also speaking at the event, the Medical Director, Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Yaba (FNPHY), Lagos, Dr. Olugbenga Owoeye also stressed the need to integrate mental health into all levels of health care: primary, secondary and tertiary health care centers. He said this would make the job of the psychiatrist easier and a lot more effective as he will be able to cover more ground.

“The integration of mental health care into other health care services would also ensure that every individual becomes a well-rounded and balanced human being who can carry out their normal functions and responsibilities without any hindrances,” he added. The medical director, FNPHY begged the government to follow the footsteps of Lagos State and adopt a modern law on mental health care in Nigeria.

