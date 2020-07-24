News

Lagos Commissioner: Lagos spends N1m daily on COVID-19 patients

Lagos State government yesterday revealed that it spent between N100, 000 and N1m daily to treat a coronavirus patient depending on the seriousness of the case on the patient. New Telegraph gathered in arriving at the amount, the cost of feeding, drugs, accommodation, services provided by the healthcare givers among others and other logistics were factored in the cost of treatment of the pandemic daily.

Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, who disclosed this stated while giving updates on effort being taken by the state in managing COVID-19, saying the amounts comprised the drugs and other logistics to ensure that the patients eliminated the virus as quick as possible.

The commissioner said that although it was very difficult to calculat, but he confirmed that the state government spent averagely about N100, 000 daily on each of the patient with case considered mild and moderate while about N500,000 and N1m to treat a patient with serious or intensive COVID-19 case, particularly those with other underlining ailments. Abayomi said: ‘’It is difficult really to arrive what it costs to treat a COVID-19 patient but I can tell you it costs the state government between N100,000 to N1, million daily when you consider

