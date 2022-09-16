Lagos commissioner urges youths to embrace digital solutions

The Lagos State Commissioner for Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives, Mrs Lola Akande, has urged young people to embrace digital solutions to ensure constructive engagement. Akande made the call yesterday during the Lagos State Ehingbeti Preparatory Tech Hub Activation Forum in Lagos, with the topic; “Facilitating Commercial Growth and Financial Inclusion with Tech.” The commissioner said the forum was intended to develop the tech sector to create jobs for youths to discourage them from leaving in search of greener pastures. She said: “Jobs are starting to take on new shapes, especially in the wake of modernization. You’ll agree with me when I say that more and more jobs are beginning to use digital solutions and as a result, companies are also looking for workers who can use and best utilise these solutions.”

