Lagos commissioner urges youths to embrace digital solutions

Posted on Author Yemi Olakitan Comment(0)

The Lagos State Commissioner for Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives, Mrs Lola Akande, has urged young people to embrace digital solutions to ensure constructive engagement. Akande made the call yesterday during the Lagos State Ehingbeti Preparatory Tech Hub Activation Forum in Lagos, with the topic; “Facilitating Commercial Growth and Financial Inclusion with Tech.” The commissioner said the forum was intended to develop the tech sector to create jobs for youths to discourage them from leaving in search of greener pastures. She said: “Jobs are starting to take on new shapes, especially in the wake of modernization. You’ll agree with me when I say that more and more jobs are beginning to use digital solutions and as a result, companies are also looking for workers who can use and best utilise these solutions.”

 

News Top Stories

Ortom: I spend N700m monthly on state, LG pensions

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State yesterday disclosed that his government expends N700 million monthly on payment of pensions for the past six months. Governor Ortom who spoke to journalists on his return from the PDP NEC meeting in Abuja said that N400m and N300m is paid monthly to the state and local government pensioners […]
News Top Stories

2023: Think of your children, Obi tells PDP stakeholders

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

In furtherance of his consultations with stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) all over the country, the former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi yesterday visited Bauchi, Borno and Gombe states. He also met the delegates of Yobe State, who joined their Borno State counterparts in Maiduguri.   Speaking to them, Obi’s message […]
News

YAF petitions Buhari, govs, service chiefs, IGP, others over plot to attack security agents, others in South-West

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

A coalition under the aegis of the Yoruba Appraisal Forum (YAF) has petitioned President Muhammadu Buhari, governors, National Assembly, Inspector General of Police and others on alleged plot by some unpatriotic elements to launch series of attacks on security personnel in the South-West states. The group, which on Thursday made this known, charged all concerned […]

